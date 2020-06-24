Cast iron guarantee needed for CE Scheme supervisors – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane is calling on the next government to commit to resolving the outstanding obligation to CE Scheme supervisors and implement the 2008 Labour Court recommendation on their pension claim.Following a meeting with the representatives of CE Scheme supervisors from SIPTU and Fórsa this morning, Teachta Cullinane said:“There is a responsibility on the incoming government to live up to commitments made during and before the General Election, and over the last few years, about protecting pension rights.“There is a need for a cast iron guarantee from government that this issue will be resolved.“It was disappointing, for us but especially for these workers, that there was no commitment made in the Programme for Government.“We want to see a commitment from the parties that are seeking to form a government this week that they will deliver on this obligation over the term of government.“These workers have been waiting more than a decade for the government to act on the Labour Court recommendation that they should receive pensions from the state.“They are, for all intents and purposes, public service workers. They administer a public service.“Past governments have cynically privatised this sector and have used this to deny these workers both their pension rights and employment protections by excluding them from some provisions of the Protection of Employees (Fixed-Term Work) Act 2003.“Whether we are in government or in opposition, Sinn Féin will be tabling a motion in the coming weeks to reaffirm the Dáil’s expectation for the government to resolve this.”