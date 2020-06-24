Infrastructure Minister needs to act decisively to support transport industry - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called on the Infrastructure Minister to act decisively to support those in the transport industry who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"Many people working in the transport industry have been hard bit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary restrictions which were put in place to save lives.

"In particular, hauliers, taxi drivers and private hire coach companies have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are asking for the same type of assistance that has been given to other sectors.

"These concerns have been raised repeatedly at the Infrastructure Committee and we have pressed the Infrastructure Minister and the Economy Minister to bring forward schemes to help those in the transport industry.

"At today's meeting of the committee I reiterated the need to impress on the minister to support this sector and the vital work they do.

"Other ministers have acted decisively in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transport industry needs to see similar action from the Infrastructure Minister."