Molloy calls for release of Whitters and Livingstone files

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said that the British Government must end their policy of cover up and release files which were sealed relating to children killed by the state.

Speaking the Mid Ulster MP said:

“In 1981, Paul Whitters and Julie Livingstone were killed by plastic bullets fired by the RUC and British Army.

“Both were young children at the time of their killing, with Julie aged 14 and Paul aged 15 .

“For almost 40 years, both victims families have been campaigning veraciously for truth and justice.

“At each turn during this long campaign for truth and justice, the British Government has consistently created new obstacles for the families.

“In 2019, the British Government marked files relating to both killings as ‘secret’ and have since refused to release them.

“This decision by the British Government is callous in the extreme.

“The British Secretary of State today told both families that there is nothing that his office could do and that they should submit a Freedom of Information request to the National Archives.

“This disregard for the families and attempt to downplay the role that the British Government can play to bring about truth and justice for the families must end.

“The rotten culture of cover-up that runs deep within the British Government and establishment must be rooted out.

“Today’s refusal by Brandon Lewis to meaningfully deal with this issue again highlights a blatant refusal by a series of British Secretaries of State to deal with legacy issues and to proactively encourage reconciliation on their terms.

“Genuine reconciliation requires a collective and inclusive process involving all parties involved in the conflict.

“The British government needs to end its stalling tactics on the implementation of the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House six years ago.”