Sheerin disgusted by homophobic leaflets in Magherafelt

Sinn Féin MLA for Mid Ulster Emma Sheerin has expressed disgust after homophobic leaflets were distributed to homes in Magherafelt.

The party's equality spokesperson made her remarks following an announcement by PSNI that they were investigating the matter, and has described the literature as "intimidating and discriminatory".

"It is unacceptable to see materials like this targeting the LGBT community at any time but its particularly upsetting during Pride Month.

"Incidents like this, which constitute hate crimes, need to dealt with. Such prejudice and discrimination as this must be called out for what it is and must not go unchallenged.

"It is disgusting that anyone would take it upon themselves to spread hatred and intolerance and deliver it to people's homes, and for LGBTQI people reading these letters, the damage is untold.

"I would call on anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI."