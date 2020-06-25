Schools should suspend academic selection - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has expressed disappointment that a number of Belfast grammar schools are set to go ahead with transfer testing despite calls to suspend selection.

The West Belfast MP said:

“It’s deeply disappointing that a number of grammar schools in Belfast and across the north are set to press ahead with transfer tests for 2021.

“Even in the face of a global pandemic, when our children’s education has been disrupted, schools are locked into an outdated policy which is harmful to children’s education.

“All of the international evidence from the UN, Human Rights Commission, Catholic Church and the Children’s Commissioner is stacked against this cruel practice.

“The focus of local schools should be preparing teachers and pupils for a return to school, not the stress of a high-level, unregulated exam.”