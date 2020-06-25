Welcome move as An Bord Pleanála see sense and abandon Castleknock Co-Living proposals - Paul Donnelly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West Paul Donnelly has welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála to concede the judicial review taken by residents of the Old Navan Road, Talbot Downs and Court and Woodpark against the Board's decision to grant permission for a large-scale Co-Living development at Brady's Pub in Castleknock.

Speaking today, Teachta Donnelly said:

"This is a major victory for the residents of the Old Navan Road, who successfully challenged the original decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant permission despite the recommendation of their own inspector to refuse the development and despite the rejection of the proposal by Fingal County Council planners, who were totally opposed to this development also.

"There is now an opportunity for the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to commit to changing the legislation to ban these types of developments going forward and to spare this community the fear of Bartra trying again to get this through the SHD planning process.

"Green Party TD Roderic O'Gorman, Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers and Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr. Emer Currie all promised to oppose this development.

"If they go into government this weekend, then they must stand over their promises and take action to get rid of this future tenement type development.

"Sinn Féin have given an unbreakable commitment to scrap the co-living and SHD legislation."