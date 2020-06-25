Finucane writes to Belfast Trust to seek clarity over transfer of services

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has written to the Belfast Trust asking for clarity over when services transferred out of the Mater Hospital will return.

The North Belfast MP said:

I have been contacted by a number of health and social care workers who have urgent and serious concerns around the future of services at the Mater hospital and the transferring of services to other hospitals.

“While disruption of services was understandable during the Covid19 response, it’s important that any consideration of changes to services are firmly based from the outset on partnership working and co-design with those who work in delivering services, those who use them and the public.

“I’ve written to the Belfast Trust to seek clarity over the transfer of services.

“I’ve also asked for an exhaustive list of all services that have not returned to the Mater Hospital and when we can expect to see their resumption.”