Ban on evictions pushes family homelessness to three-year low - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the current ban on evictions to be extended until the end of 2020.

Latest figures show that in May, 8,876 adults and children were classified as homeless, which represented a drop of 459 from April.

Teachta Ó Broin said: "The drop in the number of adults and children living in emergency accommodation is welcome.

"It shows that the ban on evictions, rent increases and the issuing of notices to quit is working and more families are staying in their homes as a result.

"The ban on evictions should be extended until at the least the end of 2020 and a three-year ban on rent increases should be introduced.

"Furthermore, the issuing of vacant possession notices to quit to tenants by buy-to-let landlords when they want to sell must become a thing of the past.

"These belated steps taken by the outgoing government to protect renters are working.

"But the unfortunate reality is that had Fine Gael taken this action two years ago, many families would never have entered homeless services in the first place."