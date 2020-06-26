Carlin raises concerns on flags erected in Carryduff

Sinn Féin Councillor in Lisburn and Castlereagh Ryan Carlin has raised concerns following the erection of flags in Carryduff.

Speaking Cllr Carlin said:

“I have been contacted by numerous residents who have again expressed their dismay at the erection of flags at the Carryduff Roundabout.

“There must be serious discussion about flags in shared spaces in Carryduff and across Lisburn and Castlereagh Council.

“In recent years the volume of flags erected locally has increased. This is completely at odds with the shared community spirit of the area.

“Residents feel that they have no say in the matter and a number have described how they feel too intimidated to speak out publicly.

“There is an obligation on political representatives, community leaders and the authorities to resolve this issue.

“We need an appropriate and agreed protocol and a mechanism for residents to have their say without fear of reprisal.

“The response to date by political unionism and the authorities has been woefully inadequate and unacceptable. Sinn Féin will continue to proactively work to secure a resolution to this issue."