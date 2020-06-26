Government must introduce rent arrears debt scheme - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that the next government must introduce a rent arrears debt scheme.

The call comes as figures from a renters survey hosted by Sinn Féin show that 60% of those who took part had lost income because of Covid-19, with a similar number concerned about mounting rent arrears.

Teachta Ó Broin said:“Sinn Féin launched an online survey for renters earlier this month to hear directly from private rental tenants about how Covid-19 was affecting them.

“Over 1,000 people took part in the survey, which had a good range in terms of location, age and income bracket.

“The main findings were that 60% had lost income because of Covid-19.

“Only a third of tenants had approached their landlord to ask for some form of rent relief. 39% of these described their landlord’s response was helpful with an equal number saying they were unhelpful.

“Since the introduction of the special Covid-19 rent supplement payment in March, the number of claims has increased by almost 40%, with latest figures showing that 7,030 claims are in payment with 1,350 applications pending.

“It is alarming that only 42% of those who participated in the survey said they were aware of the Covid-19 rent supplement. Of these, half applied and just over half of these were successful.

“Of the 60% of renters worried about post Covid-19 rent arrears debt, 68% expected to have arrears of up to €3000, while a further 13% expected the debt to be as much as €5000.

“The results of this survey show that there is an urgent need for Government to set out a plan for dealing with the rent arrears debt burden.

“Tenants should not be left to carry this this burden alone. A rent arrears debt scheme must be established as matter of urgency.”

Sinn Féin Renters Survey