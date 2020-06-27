Maskey condemns West Belfast shooting

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said that local people are shocked after a man has been shot dead in a gun attack in St.James area of West Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

“This afternoon a local man was shot dead in a brutal and shameful attack in St.James'.

“My thoughts are with the family of the man was has been killed. No family should have to go through this heartache.

“Those involved in this act have absolutely no place in our community, they must cease their anti-community activities and get off the back of the people of West Belfast.

"Those responsible must be held accountable before the courts.

“A police operation is ongoing in the St.James' area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”