Sinn Féin committed to seeing true LGBTQI+ equality achieved - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Speaking on Dublin Pride Day, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the huge progress in rights secured by the LGBTQI+ community in recent times and has committed Sinn Féin’s solidarity in achieving full equality.

Today marked the first ever digital Dublin Pride, due to public health restrictions.

Teachta McDonald said: “The LGBTQI+ community has seen huge progress in the fight for equal rights in recent times. At the beginning of this year, equal marriage was finally legalised in the north.

“The follows the tireless work of generations of activists who refused to be deterred in their fight for their love to be recognised as equal and to see grá become the law across the island. It’s now five years since equal marriage was won in the south too, along with gender recognition.

“Ireland is changing. All around us, a new Ireland is emerging. It is an Ireland in which all our citizens now enjoy the right to marry the person you love. It is an Ireland of hope and determination.

“Yet, despite the clear progress we have seen in many areas, the struggle for full LGBTQI+ equality is far from over. Sadly, many areas of inequality continue to exist and require more work to ensure true equality is achieved.

“While we celebrate the gains we have made, I also want to take this moment to reiterate Sinn Féin’s commitment to seeing the fight through and securing full equality.

“I have noted with concern the backlash against transgender people in many countries around the world. Sinn Féin proudly stands with the transgender community. We reject transphobia here in Ireland and abroad.

“We want to see the Gender Recognition Act extended to trans youth and non-binary identities. We also want to reform trans healthcare towards an informed consent model.

“So-called ‘conversion therapy’ is a deeply harmful and abusive practice, which can cause life-long trauma and distress for those subjected to it. We remain determined to see this outlawed.

"Sex and relationship education in schools must be modernised to reflect a greater diversity of gender identities and sexual orientations.

“Healthcare campaigns such as those fighting for accessible HRT and accessible PrEP are furthering the cause of equal medical access to the community. I want them to know they have my full support. These are fundamental elements of healthcare which must be delivered as a priority.”