Senator Fintan Warfield expresses support for LGBTQI+ youth and wishes everyone a happy Pride

Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has expressed his support for LGBTQI+ young people as we celebrate Dublin Pride today.

He said that there is a whole new chapter to write as we celebrate the fifth anniversary of marriage equality and the legal recognition of transgender people.

Senator Warfield said: "I want to wish LGBTQI+ people in Ireland a safe, happy and healthy Pride.

"For many LGBTQI+ people - and young people in particular - life has not been easy during the Covid-19 lockdown. We know that LGBTQI+ youth have found it particularly tough to be their true selves and that many young people have felt alone, scared, anxious and isolated from their support networks in recent months.

"According to a recent 'Belong To' report on the impact of Covid-19 on LGBTQI+ young people in Ireland, over 90% of LGBTQI+ young people are struggling with anxiety, stress or depression.

"I want to send all of those who are struggling at this time my best wishes and my solidarity.

"Pride is unfinished business.

"We have a whole new chapter to write as we celebrate the fifth anniversary of marriage equality and the legal recognition of transgender people.

"The previous government failed to deliver on a huge number of commitments to our communities. Indeed, the new Programme for Government amounts to a list of unfulfilled promises carried over from the last term.

"Sinn Féin will continue to fight for the full implementation of the LGBTQI+ Youth Strategy, for reform of relationship and sexuality education and to ensure that schools are fully inclusive and welcoming environments for LGBTQI+ young people.

"We will continue to be vocal in campaigning for transgender healthcare, full gender recognition for trans youth and non-binary people, and for increased support for sexual health services across the island.

"We need to keep fighting and working for rights in the time ahead."