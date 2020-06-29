Begley welcomes commitment to gold mine public inquiry

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed the commitment to public inquiry into the planning application by Dalradian Gold Ltd. to carry out exploration and mining.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“I welcome the commitment from the Minister for Infrastructure for a public inquiry into the planning application by Dalradian Gold Ltd. to carry out exploration and mining, this follows the commitment given by my party colleague and former Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard.

“Sinn Féin wrote to the Minister in January to call for a public inquiry on the planning application by Dalradian Gold Ltd for a gold mine and related infrastructure in the Sperrins due to its complex and controversial nature and the need to consider the views of stakeholders, including the local community.

“Over the past few years there have been concerns raised and community opposition to gold mining, and specifically the planning application by Dalradian Gold Ltd. to carry out exploration and mining.

“We have also called on the Economy Minister to review the framework for mineral licensing and in the meantime place a moratorium on the issuing of mineral prospecting licences; any future licensing system must ensure the highest standards of environmental protection.

“We need to protect our natural heritage and environment for future generations and any economic development must be considered in that context.”