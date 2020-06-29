Boylan calls for immediate support for taxi sector

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Infrastructure Cathal Boylan has said that the protest by taxi drivers outside Stormont today is evidence of their growing frustration at the inaction by the Infrastructure and Economy ministers.





Speaking the Newry and Armagh MLA said:





“Those in the transport sector, such as taxi drivers, have been hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic.





"Throughout the pandemic, the Infrastructure Committee has been pressing Minister Nichola Mallon to bring forward proposals to support those in the sector at this difficult time.





“Today’s protest by taxi drivers at Stormont is evidence of their growing frustration.





“No progress has yet been made as the infrastructure and economy ministers appear to be abdicating responsibility for the sector at this time.





“The Infrastructure Committee has agreed to table a motion to call on the Minister for Infrastructure to bring forward proposals and guidance to the Executive to support those in the transport sector at this time.





“Minister Mallon has the responsibility for supporting the transport sector and she needs to start showing leadership on this vital issue.





"Those in the transport sector are continuing to get hit hard and are crying out for real and practical support.





“It’s well past time they get the support they need and deserve from the Department of Infrastructure during this challenging period.”