Flynn calls for resumption of Mesh services

Sinn Féin MLA and member of the Health Committee Orlaithí Flynn has called upon the Minister for Health and the Belfast Trust to resume services at the Mesh Centre as soon as possible.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"The Minister has informed me that mesh services will resume for patients as part of the Trust's phased return of health services.

"While I understand the need for caution as we continue to ease the COVID-19 restrictions, I would urge the minister and the trust to reintroduce mesh services as soon as it can be done safely.

"There has been a lot of work put in to securing the much-needed mesh clinic for women who have suffered as a result of mesh complications.

"It is important that the physical and mental pain and suffering endured by the women affected is addressed. The return of services in the mesh clinic is vital to achieving this.

"In addition, we are also awaiting the outcome of the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review (IMMDS) which is due to be published on July 8.

“This report should further inform our decision making in regards to mesh services going forward.”