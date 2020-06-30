Sheehan working on bill to encourage public to sign up for organ donation

Reacting to news that West Belfast has the lowest number of registered organ donors in the north, Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on more people to consider signing up for organ donation.

The West Belfast MLA has also started initial work on a soft opt-out organ donation Bill.

Pat Sheehan said:

"Across the North, approximately 14 people die each year while on waiting lists for an organ transplant.

“Currently, there are men, women and sadly, very young children waiting for the news that an organ has become available to them to save their lives.

“I support the calls of the Donate4Daithi campaign that has led the effort for the soft opt-out organ donation system that would increase the number of organs available for donation and could potentially save the lives of our own family members, neighbours and friends.

“Soft opt-out organ donation is broadly supported across the north, with about 70% of the population in favour according to the British Heart Foundation.

“Organ donation is a difficult but necessary conversation we all need to have with our family members and friends.

“Ultimately, these conversations will save lives.

“I have started initial work on bringing forward a soft opt-out organ donation Bill and I look forward to engaging with those campaigning on the issue in progressing this.”