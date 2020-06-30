Government must extend renters’ protections until the end of the year- Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the new Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to extend the ban on notices to quit, evictions and rent increases until the end of the year at a minimum.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The new government must extend the ban on notices to quit, evictions and rent increases until at least the end of 2020.

“The ban on evictions and rent increases has undoubtedly kept families in their homes amid the economic crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Figures from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive for April show a 56% drop in families presenting as homeless in Dublin and an 85% drop in families entering emergency accommodation compared with pre Covid-19 months.

“Sinn Féin in government would have extended the ban on rent increases for three years in order to give renters a break.

“The government must also introduce a rent arrears debt scheme. The recent results of a Sinn Féin survey have showed that 60% of renters worried about post Covid-19 rent arrears debt.

“The ESRI is currently producing research on how Covid-19 will affect renters. I hope the new Minister for Housing will consult with opposition spokespeople before a plan is put in place.

“These measures must be extended to give renters the protection and security that they desperately need.”