Conflicting commentary on foreign travel needs to be clarified – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TD for Meath East Darren O’Rourke has today called on the new Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to urgently address the conflicting commentary around foreign travel.

Teachta O'Rourke said: “We have recently heard a number of our public health experts express deep concern at the plan to reopen foreign travel to some countries.

“Their expertise should be at the forefront of the new government when before making such a decision. We cannot afford to get this wrong.

“There has been a vacuum of information in this area since the Taoiseach mentioned the July 9th date for a green list of countries.

“This is leading to concern with people who are worried about the virus being brought back into the state from abroad, and also for those with pre-booked holidays who have been left none the wiser.

“The current checks and restrictions in our airports are wholly inadequate to detect people with Covid-19 arriving into Ireland.

“Filling in a form and taking a subsequent phone call simply isn’t good enough. This needs to be urgently addressed before foreign travel restrictions are eased.

“We have previously called for temperature screening to be introduced in our ports and airports, while the government should also explore the possibility of introducing rapid testing on site, as other states have now introduced.

“In addition, consumers who have trips abroad booked need to be protected. Some have already lost thousands of euro due to the conflicting government approach, which has permitted planes to fly but prevented people from boarding them. Leaving it up to the airlines going forward is not acceptable.

“The new Minister for Transport urgently needs to address these issues, and it is imperative that rigorous checks are put in place in our ports and airports.”