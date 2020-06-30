Police must work to protect all children and young people from sexual exploitation - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said ‘gaps’ in police practices need to be addressed to safeguard children and young people from sexual exploitation.

The party’s policing spokesperson was speaking after a report from the Criminal Justice Inspection found some high risk children were not recorded on the system used by the police, and that processes for children deemed to be at medium risk were not clear.

Gerry Kelly said:

“As a society, we cannot continue to fail our most vulnerable citizens.

“It is unacceptable that such gaps have been identified six years after the Marshall Report and its recommendations.

“The gaps must be filled and police must work to protect all children and young people from sexual exploitation.

“Police and others must also learn to spot signs of children at risk of child sexual exploitation when encountering those they view as ‘difficult’ or ‘problem’ youngsters.”