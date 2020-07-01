Kelly welcomes £10.5m for childcare

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed the announcement by the Finance Minister of a further £10.5m for childcare.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome today’s announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy of an extra £10.5m to support childcare.

“At the outset of the Covid19 pandemic, childcare providers were among the first to step forward to support our key workers.

“As restrictions continue to ease, it’s vital that childcare providers, workers and families continue to be supported in the coming weeks and months.

“I commend the Finance Minister for allocating this funding and I will continue to work with the childcare sector to ensure the childcare recovery plan is implemented.”