Ennis welcomes further investment for the Arts sector

Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson Sinead Ennis MLA has welcomed the extra £4m given to the Arts Sector today as part of the Executive's June monitoring round.

Sinéad Ennis:

“This is another important step taken by the minister for communities today to protect our vital Arts Sector here.

“This welcome funding will provide an extremely important boost for the entire sector including musicians, performers, cultural workers, arts venues and museums among others.

“The additional funding is very welcome as the arts sector has been one of the worst hit sectors during this Covid crisis.

“Arts and culture play a vital role within our communities and we must ensure they are protected and funded in order for the sector to move forward and provide for our communities as we return to some sort of normality.

“We in Sinn Féin fully understand the important role this sector played during lockdown through musicians performing online for people to listen to.

“This was invaluable to many during lockdown and we will endeavour to ensure we protect this sector as best as possible in order for it to flourish and grow when it is safe to do so.”