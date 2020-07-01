SMEs need Government action, not Government spin - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South Chris Andrews has called on the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar to bring clarity on the issue of a rates waiver for SMEs.

Teachta Andrews said;

‘’I have some serious concerns over the lack of Government communication with Dublin City Council on rates waiver scheme.

‘’There is a big gap between the ability of this Government to make announcements and the ability to deliver. One example of this is the delivery of the promised and much publicised rates waiver scheme for SMEs.

“I have been contacted by many small businesses in Dublin Bay South, which are all in the same boat. They have a serious shortage of cash flow, which is vital to any small business.

“We have been in touch with Dublin City Council looking for information on the rates waivers as announced by the Government two months ago, only to be told by the City Manager that the Government has yet to pass on any further information to the city council despite intensive pressure from the local authority sector. No Circular has been issued with details of the scheme.

“SMEs have been waiting for the rates waiver scheme for two months now. Many local businesses are on their knees. These SMEs are of crucial importance to our local communities for both employment and services.

“Many may open and a rates waiver would take some pressure off SMEs and keep them operating.

“Without this funding and these grants, many will be forced to close. It is that tight for many businesses, which are balancing on a knife edge.

“Why, two months on, has the Government not informed Dublin City Council of the three-month rates waiver for SMEs? Why has the largest council in the country not been updated on a scheme announced two months ago?”

“Tánaiste Leo Varadkar must bring clarity to this issue immediately.”