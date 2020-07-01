Hazzard extends sympathies following tragic death in Rathfriland

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has expressed his condolences following the death of a man in Rathfriland.

The South Down MP said;

“The local community has been shocked and saddened to hear of the death of 39 year-old Loughlin Maginn in Downpatrick Street in Rathfriland.

“My heart goes out to all the family at this very sad time. I was heartbroken for them all today when I heard this tragic news.

“The PSNI have appealed to any drivers who may have dashcam footage which could help them establish exactly what happened to get in contact with them.

“Loughlin and his wider family are well respected in the local area and today’s news will leave many shocked and saddened. Our thoughts are with all Loughlin’s friends and loved ones at this sad time.”