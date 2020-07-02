Government will be matched by an energetic, determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Speaking as she announced Sinn Féin's new frontbench team today, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said:

"New government Ministers will have to be on their toes and on top of their briefs because they will be matched by a very energetic, very determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition.



"We will hold the government to account, bring forward solutions and continue championing the change that so many people want. I am very proud of our new frontbench team and the fact that we have strong representation from rural Ireland, as well as our cities.



"Sinn Féin will provide constructive and critical opposition to this government. We will hold them to account, working with other parties in the opposition to do so.



"An effective opposition can achieve change by engaging constructively to bring forward solutions and force the government to act. The strong and competent team that I lead is committed to doing this at every opportunity.



"We will stand up for workers and families on the issues that matter. This means rebuilding the economy with decent work for decent pay at its core, as well as delivering affordable housing, a single-tier health system, public childcare and restoring the pension age to sixty-five.



"We will work for a United Ireland; as the health and economic challenges posed by Covid-19 and Brexit have starkly exposed that an all-island approach simply makes common sense.



"Ireland faces big challenges in the months ahead and we will be playing our part in delivering the change that is needed."



Note to Editor: There are nine portfolio changes from the outgoing Sinn Féin frontbench and it includes five first time TDs. There is strong representation from across the regions and gender equality at the heart of the team. The full list of Sinn Féin's frontbench is below.

Sinn Féin frontbench

Party Leader, shadowing An Taoiseach - Mary Lou McDonald



Deputy Party Leader, shadowing An Tánaiste & Spokesperson on Finance - Pearse Doherty



Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform - Mairéad Farrell



Spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment - Louise O'Reilly



Spokesperson on Health - David Cullinane



Spokesperson on Housing, Local Government and Heritage - Eoin Ó Broin



Spokesperson on Agriculture and the Marine - Matt Carthy



Spokesperson on Justice - Martin Kenny



Spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands - Claire Kerrane



Spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport - Darren O'Rourke



Spokesperson on Media, Tourism, Art, Culture and Sports- Imelda Munster



Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration - Kathleen Funchion



Spokesperson on Education - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire



Spokesperson on Higher Education, Innovation and Science - Rose Conway-Walsh



Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs & Defence - John Brady



Also attending frontbench meetings will be:

Chief Whip - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn



Úrlabhraí Gaeilge, Gaeltachta, Ealaíne agus Cultúir - Aengus Ó Snodaigh