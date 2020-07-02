Government will be matched by an energetic, determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition - Mary Lou McDonald TD
Speaking as she announced Sinn Féin's new frontbench team today, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said:
"New government Ministers will have to be on their toes and on top of their briefs because they will be matched by a very energetic, very determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition.
"We will hold the government to account, bring forward solutions and continue championing the change that so many people want. I am very proud of our new frontbench team and the fact that we have strong representation from rural Ireland, as well as our cities.
"Sinn Féin will provide constructive and critical opposition to this government. We will hold them to account, working with other parties in the opposition to do so.
"An effective opposition can achieve change by engaging constructively to bring forward solutions and force the government to act. The strong and competent team that I lead is committed to doing this at every opportunity.
"We will stand up for workers and families on the issues that matter. This means rebuilding the economy with decent work for decent pay at its core, as well as delivering affordable housing, a single-tier health system, public childcare and restoring the pension age to sixty-five.
"We will work for a United Ireland; as the health and economic challenges posed by Covid-19 and Brexit have starkly exposed that an all-island approach simply makes common sense.
"Ireland faces big challenges in the months ahead and we will be playing our part in delivering the change that is needed."
ENDS
Note to Editor: There are nine portfolio changes from the outgoing Sinn Féin frontbench and it includes five first time TDs. There is strong representation from across the regions and gender equality at the heart of the team. The full list of Sinn Féin's frontbench is below.
Sinn Féin
frontbench
Party Leader, shadowing An Taoiseach - Mary Lou McDonald
Deputy Party Leader, shadowing An Tánaiste & Spokesperson on Finance - Pearse Doherty
Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform - Mairéad Farrell
Spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment - Louise O'Reilly
Spokesperson on Health - David Cullinane
Spokesperson on Housing, Local Government and Heritage - Eoin Ó Broin
Spokesperson on Agriculture and the Marine - Matt Carthy
Spokesperson on Justice - Martin Kenny
Spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands - Claire Kerrane
Spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport - Darren O'Rourke
Spokesperson on Media, Tourism, Art, Culture and Sports- Imelda Munster
Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration - Kathleen Funchion
Spokesperson on Education - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire
Spokesperson on Higher Education, Innovation and Science - Rose Conway-Walsh
Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs & Defence - John Brady
Also attending frontbench meetings will be:
Chief Whip - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn
Úrlabhraí Gaeilge, Gaeltachta, Ealaíne agus Cultúir - Aengus Ó Snodaigh