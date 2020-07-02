Boylan welcomes mandatory face coverings on public transport welcome

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the announcement today that face coverings will be mandatory on public transport from July 10th.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“I welcome the announcement today that face coverings will become mandatory on public transport from Friday July 10 in order to reduce transmission risks for both passengers and drivers.

“This brings the north in line with the south on this issue and exemptions are in place for those who cannot cover their face for medical reasons.

"Further clarity is needed on how this will be policed, as front-line transport workers should not be left to deal with individuals who fail or refuse to abide by the new regulations.

“As we cautiously enter the recovery stage of Covid-19 we need to make sure people use public transport under the highest standards of safety. This includes communicating clearly to the public the benefits and importance of wearing facemasks.

"Face coverings are not a substitute for following public health guidelines but should be used alongside them.

“I understand that the Minister for Infrastructure is preparing safe travel guidance for public transport users and this should be issued as soon as possible."