Minister Poots must urgently introduce a Climate Change Act - McGuigan

Sinn Féin Environment Spokesperson, Philip McGuigan MLA, has today called on the DAERA Minister to urgently prepare and table a Climate Change Bill to ensure an economic recovery is in line with the need to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking following the passage of a motion he tabled at AERA Committee in which the Committee is calling on the Minister to introduce a Climate Change Act within three months.

Philip McGuigan MLA said:

"As we move out of lockdown there is a need for green and just economic recovery from COVID-19 disruption.

"Therefore it is essential that a Climate Change Act, with legally binding carbon reduction targets is introduced to ensure that recovery is consistent with our carbon emission responsibilities.

"We are quickly running out of time to sufficiently reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate breakdown.

“The North is the only part of these islands without any climate legislation.

"We cannot afford to allow Minister Poots to dither any longer and delay the introduction of a Climate Change Act.

"Today the AERA Committee has made its wishes clear. The Minister must introduce an ambitious, evidence-based, and legally-binding Climate Change Act within three months."