Sinn Féin leadership welcome constructive meeting with Keir Starmer

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD and Vice President Michelle O’Neill MLA held a meeting (via Zoom) this afternoon with the leader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer MP.



The leaders discussed ongoing responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, the north's institutions, 'New Decade, New Approach' and co-operation between the islands.



Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said:



"We welcomed a constructive and productive discussion with the leader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer.



"We discussed the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and how efforts to fight the virus can be maximised by co-operation between our two islands.



"The threat of a no-deal Brexit remains and we highlighted our continued concern about the severe economic consequences this could have for the island of Ireland.



"We have made clear our determination that the north is protected to ensure businesses and workers are not made to suffer from Britain crashing out of EU negotiations in such a way. We made clear Sinn Féin's determination to continue working towards Irish unity.



"We look forward to continuing to engage in the future".