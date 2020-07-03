Kearney welcomes 30mph extension for Toome Village

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed a planned extension of the existing 30mph speed limit on the Moneynick Road into Toome Village.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I am very pleased that following my representations on behalf of concerned residents and road users, the existing 30mph speed limit on the Moneynick Road leading into Toome will now be extended from the Gloverstown Road out to the Drumderg Roundabout.

“The speed of traffic flow both in and out of Toome on the Moneynick Road has been a source of real concern to me for an extended period of time.

“This reduction in the permitted speed limit from 40mph to 30mph on the edge of the village will bring increased reassurance to local residents and road users, especially those pedestrians, many of them children, who frequent local amenities, including St Oliver Plunkett PS, Cargin GAC and nearby shops.

“This important speed reduction which has been achieved through continued close partnership working between myself, Roads Service and PSNI, is the latest in a series of measures to be delivered through the rural road safety campaign spearheaded by myself and Councillor Henry Cushinan in recent years across the wider Toome area.

“I and other Sinn Féin representatives will continue to work closely with the PSNI and Roads Service to ensure that rural road safety remains a shared priority throughout the South Antrim constituency.”