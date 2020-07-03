All parties must work together to build a just, equal and inclusive Belfast - Baker

Speaking councillor Baker said:

”The accusation by Alliance Party Councillor Emmet McDonough Brown that a Sinn Féin representative used foul language during the recent council meeting are clearly an attempt to distract from the Alliance Party’s denial of rights in Belfast City Council.

“These accusations have been proven to be entirely untrue and false having listened to the audio recording of the recent council meeting.

“It is abundantly clear that the Alliance Party have sought to spread misinformation to detract attention from their denial of rights to the Irish language community in Belfast.

“I call on all political parties to work together to build a just, equal and inclusive Belfast.”