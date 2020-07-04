Downe Hospital staff deeply concerned by A&E move - Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has said staff at the Downe Hospital are deeply concerned at the move to open a minor injuries unit in place of the A&E department which was closed as part of the COVID-19 emergency measures.

The South Down MLA said:

"The move not to reopen the A&E department at the Downe Hospital at this stage and instead replace it with a minor injuries unit has considerable anger in the local community.

"In particular, staff at the hospital are extremely concerned at the decision and the lack of consultation before it was taken.

"Not only are they concerned about the impact on jobs, but they are more concerned at the consequences this will have for the health outcomes of patients using the hospital.

"The fact that this major change to services at the A&E unit at the Downe is happening just as plans are announced to open 160 new beds at the Ulster Hospital using additional money made available to deal with COVID-19 has caused particular anger among hospital staff and the local community.

"Sinn Féin has written to Health Minister Robin Swann on this to outline our opposition to the move and we will also be raising it at Newry Mourne and Down Council as well as at the Assembly."