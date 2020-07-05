British government must fulfil its responsibilities to fully implement Irish Protocol - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the entire Executive must work to ensure the British government fulfils its responsibilities and legal requirements to fully implement the Irish Protocol on Brexit.

The Brexit spokesperson said:

"With the Brexit deadline fast approaching, the full implementation and delivery of the Irish Protocol remains our top priority.

"The window is closing to deliver on the vital protections contained in the Brexit protocol.

"Joint Head of Government Michelle O'Neill made that clear to the British government and the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, when she met with them alongside Arlene Foster at the most recent meeting of the Joint Committee which oversees its implementation.

"At that meeting, Michelle O'Neill also reinforced to the British government that we do not support its decision not to request an extension to the Brexit transition period.

"The entire Executive has a responsibility to make sure the British government fulfils its responsibilities and legal commitments. The Executive must also work to fulfil its responsibilities, including the Infrastructure Minister who has responsibility for ports and the Agriculture Minister.

"We need to see workable solutions in place to offset the impact of the reckless British government Brexit policy and allow our businesses to continue to trade. "