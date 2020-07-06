Immediate inquiry needed in case of Meath nursing home – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has said that he is “appalled beyond belief” at the shocking case of Mr Meehan at Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“I do not have the words to fully describe how this makes me feel.

“I am appalled beyond belief. Mr Meehan’s wife raised concerns in mid-May over her husband’s condition.

“It has since transpired that Mr Meehan, who passed away from sepsis on June 15th, had larvae growing in a facial wound.

“Mr Meehan’s son, Adrian, who lived with Mr Meehan at the nursing home, passed away from Covid-19 a number of weeks ago.

“I extend, on behalf of Sinn Féin, my deepest condolences to Mrs Meehan and the family.

“There needs to be an immediate inquiry into this particular case. Mr Meehan’s loved ones deserve this at least.

“This also highlights the extent to which nursing homes are desperately unprepared to deal with health emergencies, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Of all institutions, healthcare facilities with vulnerable patients should have been better prepared than they were.

“There is an urgent need for us to have a wider discussion about nursing homes across this island to ensure that all patients get the highest level of care.

“We must immediately review the role, scope, and powers of HIQA and the HSE to provide more oversight and stronger enforcement of standards in this sector."