Kimmins welcomes resumption of indoor weddings

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed today's move by the Executive to allow weddings, civil partnerships and baptisms to resume indoors.

Liz Kimmins said:

"I welcome today's move from the Executive to allow weddings, civil partnerships and baptisms to resume indoors as part of the further easings of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It will mean ceremonies can take place indoors in places of worship, hotels and registry offices from Friday, July 10 in line with social distancing guidelines.

"It will be up to the venues themselves to determine the number of people allowed depending on the size of the venue and how they can accommodate guests while ensuring social distancing.

"This news will be welcomed by couple planning weddings and parents organising baptisms.

"I would encourage people to continue to follow the guidelines so we can continue to keep moving in the right direction."