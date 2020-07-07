Archibald urges Economy Minister to bring forward additional support for businesses

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged the Economy Minister to bring forward additional support for businesses urgently.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I had written to the Economy Minister following her attendance at the Economy Committee on the 17th June. At that meeting the Minister said she would be submitting a paper to the Executive on using the underspend from the business grant schemes on additional business support.

"I had outlined priority areas to direct further support towards those businesses excluded from the hardship fund.

“Social enterprises with charitable status, sole traders, the newly self employed, childcare providers and small manufacturers, as well as others were excluded on the false basis that not enough funding was available.

“I have been contacted by businesses and entrepreneurs who are now really struggling. They were hoping support would be coming soon following the Minister's comments on the underspend.

”I have written to the Economy Minister again outlining the pressure some of these businesses are under having yet to receive any support. I have also asked the Minister what the timeframe would be for bringing forward further support.

"This support will be critical in enabling businesses to reopen and put in place measures for social distancing and hygiene."