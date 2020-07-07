We need to remain vigilant over COVID-19 - Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has said reports of a suspected COVID-19 outbreak in Crossgar and Ballynahinch highlights the need for people to continue to be responsible.

The South Down MLA said:

“Reports of a number of suspected COVID-19 cases in County Down have caused considerable concern in the local area.

“I have been in contact with the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health on these reports.

“Rumour and misinformation are not helpful so the Public Health Organisation needs to keep the local community updated on what is happening.

“This highlights the need for people to continue to follow the guidelines and practise social distancing and hand hygiene in order to keep people safe.

“We are not out of the woods yet and we all need to be responsible.”