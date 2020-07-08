Interventions a boost to hospitality and tourism sectors - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the measures announced by the British Chancellor are a boost to the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Sinn Féin has consistently made the case that further interventions are necessary to support businesses to reopen and recover.

"The measures announced today by the British Chancellor will go some way to helping businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

"The temporary reduction in VAT until January 2021 will be a boost to hotels, restaurants and attractions, while the 'Eat Out to Help Out' discount scheme will be a welcome support to hospitality businesses.

”Sinn Féin has proposed a voucher scheme to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and I would urge the Economy Minister to explore the potential for such a scheme to support businesses across the wider tourism and hospitality sectors.

”The Economy Minister should collaborate closely with her counterpart, the Minister for Tourism, in the south, Tourism Ireland and other representative bodies to support tourism across the island by encouraging people to holiday in Ireland this summer and give local businesses the best possible chance of recovering."