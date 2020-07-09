Green light for medical school a ‘great day’ for Derry – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed confirmation from the Executive that funding for the Magee Medical School is ring-fenced allowing the project to move to the next stage.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Confirmation from the Executive that funding for the medical school at Magee University is ring-fenced is great news for the city.

“This will allow the University to press ahead and recruit staff and students for the proposed opening date of September 2021.

“It will also enable Ulster University to move to the next stage of the General Medical Council process, with their visit to the Magee campus later this month.

“The delivery of the graduate entry medical school will not only enable us to produce doctors to serve our local communities, it will be an important economic driver for the whole North West Region.”