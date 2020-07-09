Northern MPs should have speaking rights in the Dáil – Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Leader in the Seanad Niall Ó Donnghaile has called on the new Irish Government to implement the longstanding promise given to the people of the North, that their MPs would be given speaking rights in the Dáil.

Speaking in the Dáil Chamber, where the Seanad is sitting today, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said;

“The people of the North were given a commitment that their MPs would have speaking rights in the Dáil; in the context of the ‘Shared Island’ aspect of the Programme for Government, we should ensure that our Oireachtas is shared and opened up to elected representatives from across the island of Ireland.

“As Ireland continues to navigate through the uncertainty of Brexit and the COVID-19 crises, as well as planning for the future of our country, it is vital and would be of much benefit to have the representatives of a huge section of the population, including in debates and the democratic discourse, here in Leinster House.

“Given the recent failure to nominate anyone from the Six Counties to the Seanad, it would make up significant ground and send a clear message that Micheál Martin is serious about working collaboratively across Ireland, if this long-standing Fianna Fáil promise was fulfilled.”