Ennis welcomes £33m funding for arts sector

Sinn Fein spokesperson for Culture, Arts and Sports Sinead Ennis MLA has today welcomed the decision by Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín that the arts and culture industry will be given an extra £33m in funding to help the sector.

Sinead Ennis said:

"As we begin to get back to some sort of normality, we know that the arts and culture sector will be one of the last sectors that return to normal.

"Theatres, museums and libraries have been closed and many will continue to remain closed for the next period, therefore this timely funding increase will be invaluable to the sector.

"Culture and the arts are at the heart of our communities so we must ensure that we protect them during this period in order to allow them to continue to create, perform and entertain society into the future."