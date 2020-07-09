Poots needs to open his eyes to the climate crisis - McGuigan

Sinn Féin's Environment Spokesperson, Philip McGuigan MLA, has called on Environment Minister Edwin Poots to open his eyes to the reality of climate change and fulfill his responsibility to deliver a Climate Change Act.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking following the publication of new climate predictions by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The WMO announcement points to a significant increasing likelihood that we will breach 1.5 degrees celsius of global warming in at least one of the next five years.

Philip McGuigan MLA said:

"In 2015 the international community resolved to keep global average temperatures at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, above pre-industrial levels, for the rest of this century.

"Today's WMO announcement shows there is a rising possibility that we will first break the 1.5 degrees celsius limit within only the next five years. This could be devastating.

"We are not facing climate breakdown in the future, we are facing it now.

"At this stage, any delay and deflection of meaningful and radical climate action is a denial of the scientific evidence and an abdication of responsibility.

“Minister Poots needs to act now. He needs to stop dismissing the need for a Climate Change Act and set out clear plans for decarbonisation.

"I am calling on Minister Poots to acknowledge the irrefutable climate science and act immediately to put in place a Climate Change Act with legally binding carbon budgets and sectoral targets."