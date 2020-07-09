Promised funding for addiction services in Derry needs to be delivered - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said that funding for Mental Health and addiction services in Derry committed to by the British Government in the New Decade New Approach document must be delivered.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The British Government’s promises, in the New Decade New Approach document, ring hollow as the funding for additional projects remains unfulfilled. This is unacceptable.

“Northlands addiction centre provides a vital lifeline and means of supporting individuals, families and communities to start to recover from addictions, not only for Derry city but the wider north west.

“Sinn Féin recently secured cross party support for an amendment calling on the Minister of Health, who has responsibility for the provision of addictions services, to bring forward a detailed plan for mental health and addiction as a result of COVID-19.

“I was deeply disappointed that there was no mention of addictions or addiction services within the Mental Health Action plan published by the Minister of Health in May.

“It is vital that the Health Minister Robin Swann commissions a needs analysis to identify the level of need for addiction services in the north.

“I am convinced the analysis will show that significant need is there and that investment in addiction services across the north, such as those provided by Northlands, is required to meet that need.”