Archibald calls on Ulster Bank to engage with union representatives and protect jobs

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for Ulster Bank to engage with union representatives and protect jobs.

Speaking on news that Ulster Bank has briefed the Financial Services Union (FSU) on the opening of a voluntary redundancy register which will provide for up to 40 redundancies here in coming months, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"It is deeply concerning to hear of proposed redundancies at Ulster Bank; this is a very uncertain time for the local economy and job market, and all action should be taken to prevent job losses.

"The FSU has called for these redundancies to be paused against the current backdrop of the COVID19 crisis and I would urge Ulster Bank to engage with the union and seek to protect jobs.

"I will be seeking a meeting with Ulster Bank to discuss these developments."