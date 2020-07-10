National Children's Hospital costs row another example of a dysfunctional project - Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell TD has said that the ongoing delay in the construction of the new National Children’s Hospital is another example of a dysfunctional project.

She urged to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform to address the situation.

Teachta Farrell said:

"I find it incredulous that there are now further costly delays in the construction of the National Children’s Hospital.

"For a project that was estimated to cost €790 million at the outset, PWC’s report of last year has estimated that the cost should now be around €1.73 billion.

"With the current delay and ongoing legal challenge, it seems likely that this figure is set to rise even further.

"Mistakes have been made at every turn in this project, and it has represented very poor value for money for the Irish taxpayer.

"The new Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform - who was so vocal about this in recent years - needs to urgently take control of the situation."