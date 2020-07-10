Health warning needed on flight advertisements - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD has called on the government to require airlines to include a Covid-19 warning on advertisements for flights to countries where the virus remains a serious threat.

Speaking today, the Meath East TD said: “The government’s contradictory approach to foreign travel to date has simply been unacceptable.

“Planes are permitted to arrive and depart, but the advice from the government is for citizens not to travel.

“This is resulting in people losing the money they have spent on flights and leaving them with no entitlement to a refund. It’s a very unfair situation that is costing people thousands of euro.

“Airlines should be offering refunds or rescheduling for free while the pandemic restrictions remain in place, and travel insurance companies should be offering compensation to those who have lost money on cancelled holidays.

“In addition, airlines are now advertising flights to destinations across the world. This flies in the face of the current public health advice and only adds to the public’s confusion around foreign travel.

“We believe a Covid-19 warning should be required on advertisements for flights to countries where the virus remains a serious threat.

“While many states are making great strides towards eliminating the virus, it is clear that the infection rate in some continues to be out of control.

“It is important that people are fully aware of the dangers of travelling to certain areas due to Covid-19.”