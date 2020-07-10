Clarification needed on situation at the National Children's Hospital - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called for urgent clarification on the situation at the National Children's Hospital.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"We need greater clarity on the situation with the National Children’s Hospital.

"We need to know why works have not been happening, when works will recommence and if the dispute management process is working or not, or if it is even being used.

"It has been two months since work could have recommenced.

"I fail to see why this has yet to be resolved, or at least why works have not recommenced pending an agreement on the costs situation.

"Most importantly, we need to know if there are to be any additional costs to the taxpayer as a result of this fiasco.

"This is a sorry saga with one blunder after another and every delay is a million euro mistake. We need the Minister for Health to come out with exactly the facts of what is happening."