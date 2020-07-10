Maskey welcomes vindication of journalist Barry McCaffrey

The West Belfast MP said:

"I welcome today's judgement from the Court of Appeal setting out the reasons for quashing the search warrant used against investigative journalist Barry McCaffrey while researching a documentary into the Loughinisland massacre.

"Today's judgement details why the arrest of Barry McCaffrey was unlawful and confirms that he acted properly.

"Barry is an award winning and renowned journalist and is widely respected for his integrity.

"This is a further vindication for Barry McCaffrey.

"This is a significant development for Barry McCaffrey and an important step towards protecting journalistic freedom but it also shows that vigilance is always required when it comes to protecting the freedom of the press."