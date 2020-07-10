Burning of tyres on bonfires unacceptable - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said there must be an end to the burning of tyres on bonfires.The East Derry MLA said;"It has been brought to my attention that bonfires in Coleraine and Articlave have tyres included in their materials."It is simply unacceptable that we continue to see this practice of burning of tyres and other hazardous materials year on year, pouring toxic fumes into the air, often in built up spaces."I have reported these instances of tyres on bonfires to both council environmental health and the PSNI, appropriate action needs to be taken and these tyres removed prior to burning."