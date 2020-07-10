Maskey slams East Belfast hate banner

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called on unionist political leaders to condemn the 'hatemongers' who have a vile poster of Bobby Storey in East Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

"This is a particularly depraved display of sectarian hatred.

"It is grossly insulting to the Storey family who are still mourning the loss of a much loved father, brother and grandfather.

"I am calling on unionist political parties to condemn this particularly vile kind of hate crime and an immediate end to these sickening displays.

"This latest hate crime has been reported to the PSNI which must start to take these annual displays of hatred seriously and bring offenders before the courts.”