David Cullinane TD welcomes resumption of National Children's Hospital construction work

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has welcomed the announcement from contractors BAM that construction work on the National Children’s Hospital will recommence on Monday.

Speaking this evening, Deputy Cullinane said: “The latest dispute between the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and BAM on costs associated with building the National Children’s Hospital was concerning and unsavoury.

“There are agreed internal dispute resolution mechanisms in place to deal with disputes as they arise. They should not be allowed to escalate to a point where further damage is inflicted on the credibility of this project.

“Both the NPHDP and BAM need to focus on delivering this project as quickly as possible and within budget. Further unnecessary delays incur additional costs.